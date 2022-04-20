CITY PULSE: Chinese Whispers

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April 24. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond
The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Same As That
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Shoaib Mahmood’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Same As That’ until April 22. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
My Karachi Exhibition
The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition. The event will be held from May 13 till May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.
Reflections of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Sindh Local Government and Public Health Engineering Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed the department to...
A young man was stabbed to death during a clash between two groups shortly before Iftar at a Tuesday bazaar in Shah...
A few days after his second marriage, a man was shot dead in an act of targeted killing in Wazir Goth near Super...
A security meeting held on Tuesday at the Jinnah Courts, the Sindh Rangers’ headquarters, discussed the security...
Taking into consideration unpredictable extreme weather events, especially severe heatwaves, the Provincial Disaster...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the attorney general, the advocate general of Sindh and others on...
Comments