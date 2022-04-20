LG minister orders early completion of schemes

Sindh Local Government and Public Health Engineering Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed the department to expedite all the ongoing development schemes in the province and handle the relevant financial matters with full transparency.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting in his office on Tuesday to review ongoing development schemes in the province. The meeting was attended by officials of the KWSB, Karachi Development Authority and public health engineering department.

Briefing the local government minister, Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that according to the latest updates of the annual development schemes, work was under way on 264 projects under the local government department.

The secretary informed the minister that a total of 291 new schemes had been included in the year 2021-2022. The minister said transparency and impartiality should be given priority in all the ongoing development schemes and no unnecessary delay or obstruction should be allowed in any case.