Man stabbed to death during clash in Bachat Bazaar

A young man was stabbed to death during a clash between two groups shortly before Iftar at a Tuesday bazaar in Shah Latif Colony.

Tension prevailed in the area after the two groups clashed at the Tuesday Bachat Bazaar located on Chalandar Ground in Marvi Goth within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the bazaar and controlled the situation. Police said a total four people were injured during the clash as both groups attacked each other with knives and batons.

Participants of the brawl also set several stalls on fire. The man stabbed to death was identified as 27 year old Ibrahim, son of Siddiq. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said the clash erupted after some women complained to a bazaar representative about some men harassing them. The man who was killed was supporting the women. Police have taken four suspects into custody.