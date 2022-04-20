Man shot dead a few days after second marriage

A few days after his second marriage, a man was shot dead in an act of targeted killing in Wazir Goth near Super Highway late on Monday night.

Rescuers transported the body of the victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 30-year-old Muharram Ali, son of Burfat Ali. The Site Superhighway Industrial Area police said that the victim was sitting outside his house when two armed men riding a motorcycle came and opened fire on him, killing the man on the spot.

The suspects managed to escape the scene after committing the crime. Police said the victim worked at a printing press, adding that they were investigating the case from different angles. Separately, a man was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Ahsanabad.

Rescuers took the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance where he was identified as 35-year-old Yasir, son of Nasir Hussain. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.