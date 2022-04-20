Rangers review strategy to monitor extremism

A security meeting held on Tuesday at the Jinnah Courts, the Sindh Rangers’ headquarters, discussed the security strategy to be adopted by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to maintain law and order in Karachi during the Yaum-e-Ali, Yaum Al Quds, Jummatul Wida and Eidul Fitr occasions.

Chaired by Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, the security conference took into consideration the overall law and order situation of the city.

The meeting resolved to fully implement the relevant laws and codes of ethics in order to maintain security across the city. Officials of the LEAs reviewed their strategy to keep an eye on the elements aiming to spread religious hatred and extremism to disturb the law and order situation of the city.

The conference was attended by the Karachi commissioner; the city police chief; the chiefs of the East, South and West police ranges; the chiefs of the Criminal Investigation Agency and the traffic police; the joint deputy director general of the Intelligence Bureau; and senior officials of the Special Branch, the Sindh police, the Pakistan Rangers and intelligence agencies.

A handout issued in connection with the meeting reminded the general public to immediately call the Rangers Helpline 1101 or contact the Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp number 0347-9001111 for alerting the paramilitary force about any suspicious activity or the presence of anti-social elements in their vicinity.