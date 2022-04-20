PDMA, PRCS launch training sessions to tackle weather-related emergencies

Taking into consideration unpredictable extreme weather events, especially severe heatwaves, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh, in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has started a series of training sessions on heat-related emergencies for the relevant Sindh government departments and civil society representatives.

The training sessions are planned to be held from April 18 to April 29 at the Red Crescent Training Institute, Clifton. While addressing the participants at the inaugural ceremony on Monday, provincial secretary at PRCS-Sindh Kanwar Waseem said natural calamities had become a regular phenomenon due to climate change. He lauded the efforts of the PDMA for bringing together more than 85 participants from health and revenue departments, nominated by the deputy commissioners, on the first day of the training session.

"Awareness of heat-related emergencies is very important in the days to come because basic first aid skills could save lives of many people," he said. On behalf of Director General PDMA-Sindh Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, the deputy director operations greeted and thanked the government officials for their participation in the training session. He emphasised the value of hands-on learning with the PRCS trainers to tackle weather-related emergencies, adding that adolescents should also be trained so they can protect themselves from heatwave. He said similar training events would also be organised in different parts of the province.

Training coordinator PRC-Sindh Dr Rizwana Wasif said the session covered all weather-related emergencies, including heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration, fits, unconsciousness and emergency resuscitation.

She said the PRC would hold more sessions in the coming days for the Karachi Metropolitan

Corporation officials, traffic police, medical and paramedical staff and representatives of various welfare and civil society organisations.