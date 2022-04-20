Four perish in road accidents

Four people were killed in separate road accidents on Tuesday. According to police, a woman lost her life when a speedy vehicle hit her while she was crossing the road in Shahbaz Goth near the Super Highway. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy where she was identified as 35-year-old Ramsha, wife of Niaz.

Separately, 50-year-old Sumar Khan was killed after a speeding vehicle hit him near Ansari Flyover on the Super Highway. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another tragic accident that occured on the Super Highway, a motorcyclist, who is yet to be identified, was crushed to death by a speedy trailer. Moreover, a man was killed and another was wounded when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Baloch Colony. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.