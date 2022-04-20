Four suspects held in separate encounters

A suspected criminal was arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Sohrab Goth on Tuesday.

Muhammad Gul alias Mota alias Asmatullah was arrested on the pointation of his companion, Sadiq, who had been caught during a raid in Sohrab Goth on Monday. Gul had managed to escape in that swoop.

Police said Gul and Sadiq were habitual criminals, and Gul had killed his friend, Sadiq Ali, during a fight over drugs in Sohrab Goth. He had earlier managed to escape during encounters with the Taimuria and Steel Town police stations.

Separately, another suspect, Zeeshan, was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of gunfire with police in Surjani Town. A weapon was said to have been found on him. In another encounter, Shahrukh, 28, son of Akbar Ali, was arrested after a brief encounter with police in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, while his companion managed to escape the scene.

Moreover, Sajjad Ali was arrested after an alleged encounter with police in Mehmoodabad. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical assistance in police

custody.