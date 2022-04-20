Suspected burglar killed in Gulshan shootout

The Special Investigation Unit of the Karachi Police claimed killing a suspected robber during an encounter in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Tuesday.

Police said a mobile was on a routine patrol near Disco Bakery, one of the hotspots of criminals in Karachi, where the law enforcers tried to intercept six suspects riding in a car and on a motorcycle.

The car occupants opened fire at the police in a bid to escape. In retaliation, the police also fired shots, seriously wounding a robber. However, the other suspects left him in the car and bolted from the scene after snatching another car at gunpoint.

The injured robber, identified as Ali Zaza, was being taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre when he succumbed to his injuries. A 50-year-old passer-by, Shah Muhammad, son of Kareem, was wounded by the firing of suspected robbers. The police alleged that Raza was involved in various cases of burglaries and other crimes. The snatched car was later found abandoned near the metrological department.