Sindh govt to procure land for M-6 by July

The Sindh government has decided to complete the process of land procurement for the M-6 section of the motorway from Hyderabad to Sukkur by July this year.

The decision to this effect was reached at a meeting held at the Sindh Secretariat on Tuesday with the newly-appointed Sindh chief secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput in chair. The participants of the meeting were briefed on the upcoming construction project of the M-6 section of the motorway from Hyderabad to Sukkur.

The meeting was attended by Sindh General Administration Secretary Muhammad Hanif Channa and Implementation and Coordination Secretary Riaz Hussain Soomro. The commissioners of Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur divisions, and deputy commissioners concerned attended the meeting via video link.

The chief secretary said that the M-6 section of the motorway would be 306 kilometres long and built under the aegis of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said the six-lane motorway would pass through Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feorze, Khairpur and Sukkur districts. A bridge would be constructed on the Indus River for connectivity of the motorway from Jamshoro to Hyderabad, he added.

Rajput said the M-6 was an important project as the federal and provincial governments wanted to construct it as soon as possible. Officials of the irrigation department said that a hydraulic study was under way before the construction of the bridge. The chief secretary asked the relevant deputy commissioners to make sure that land procurement for building the M-6 section of the motorway was completed by July this year.

The meeting also reviewed the prices of essential products in the province during the holy month of Ramazan. The chief secretary asked the district administration to make sure that the essential products were sold in accordance with the official rates.

He also asked all the commissioners and deputy commissioners to set up special makeshift bazaars in the last 10 days of the holy month where the essential products would be available to the buyers at discounted rates.