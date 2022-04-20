Russia says expelling 36 European diplomats

MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday it was expelling 36 diplomats from two European countries in retaliation for similar measures taken against Moscow’s foreign envoys over the Kremlin’s military operation in Ukraine.
The Russian foreign ministry said it had declared 21 diplomats from Belgium and 15 from the Netherlands "persona non grata", giving them two weeks to leave. Moscow also summoned Luxembourg’s envoy, warning him that Russia may decide to take reciprocal measures for the tiny European state’s expulsion of Moscow’s ambassador.
PARIS: Sea ice around Antarctica shrank to the smallest extent on record in February, five years after the previous...
TRIPOLI: Armed groups affiliated with eastern Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar are detaining at least nine "peaceful...
BEIJING: China said on Tuesday it has sealed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement the...
PARIS: French leader Emmanuel Macron and the far-right’s Marine Le Pen were preparing on Tuesday for a crunch...
ADEN: Yemen’s new leaders took a ceremonial oath of office under tight security on Tuesday, completing a major...
TEHRAN: Decorated glazed bricks almost 3,000 years old are on display at Iran’s National Museum after a four-decade...
Comments