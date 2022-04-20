Curfew in Maharashtra’s Amravati after clashes

MUMBAI: An indefinite curfew was imposed in twin cities of Achalpur and Paratwada in Maharashtra’s Amravati district after members of two communities allegedly pelted stones at each other over removal of religious flags on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

At least 30 people from both sides have been arrested so far. Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also detained when they tried to visit the spot, police added. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said the situation in Achalpur and Paratwada is under control. Police are investigating Sunday’s incident and strict action has been ordered against perpetrators of the violence, he added.