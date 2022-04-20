Ukraine says received 76 prisoners of war in swap with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said on Tuesday it had got back 60 soldiers and 16 civilians in a prisoner swap with Moscow, without giving details on how many Russians went home in the exchange.

"Today we exchanged 60 servicemen, including ten officers. Sixteen civilians are also returning home," Kyiv’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram. She said it was the fifth prisoner exchange between the two countries since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

As in previous prisoner swaps, she gave no details on how many Russians were exchanged. The prisoner swap came as Ukraine says Russia has launched a major fresh offensive in the east of the country.

Last week Kyiv said it had returned 30 prisoners of war by an order of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky has offered to swap pro-Kremlin tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, arrested by Kyiv after escaping house arrest, for Ukrainians captured in Russia.

On Monday Kyiv’s security services aired a video of Medvedchuk asking his ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Zelensky to exchange him in return for an evacuation of civilians and troops from the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Russia on Tuesday called on Ukrainian forces to "immediately" lay down arms and issued a new ultimatum for the defenders of the besieged port city of Mariupol to give up. The Russian defence ministry’s warning came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced late on Monday the start of a new offensive by Moscow that is focused on the east of the former Soviet state.

"We once again call on the Kyiv authorities to show reason and give the corresponding orders to fighters to cease their senseless resistance," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

"But, understanding that they will not get such instructions and orders from the Kyiv authorities, we call on (the fighters) to voluntarily take this decision and to lay down their arms." The statement made no direct mention of a new ground offensive in eastern Ukraine.

But Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed that his forces were "gradually implementing our plan to liberate" eastern Ukraine. "We are taking measures to restore peaceful life," he said in a televised meeting with Russian military commanders. Some of the heaviest fighting of the Russian campaign has focused around the strategic Sea of Azov port city of Mariupol.

The port offers a land bridge between Moscow-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine and the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea. The Russian defence ministry said Ukrainian forces still holed up inside the devastated city’s main metallurgical plant were facing a "catastrophic situation".