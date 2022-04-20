 
LDA seals 24 buildings

By PPI
April 20, 2022

LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority’s Town Planning Zone-5 teams in a grand operation have sealed 24 buildings at Canal Road between Thokar Niaz Beg and Shahkam Chowk for going ahead with commercial activities without seeking final approval of the Authority on Tuesday. The teams have also bulldozed several structures at the same road which had been built without the approval of their maps.

