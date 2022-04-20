Teachers seek resolution of longstanding issues

Islamabad:President, Federal Government Teachers Association Malik Amir Khan Tuesday demanded the new government resolve longstanding issues of the federal government teachers.
In a statement, while congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office as Prime Minister he demanded immediate implementation of the 12-year-old hierarchical formula be ensured. "We hope that the new government will solve the problem of teachers," he said, adding that the post of SST has not been upgraded for the last 12 years.
Although the Finance Division has approved it, he said but it has affected the teaching community. Many teachers have retired, many have died but the four-tier formula has not been implemented, he added.
