Varsities’ role in country’s development highlighted

LAHORE:University of Education (UOE) organised a seminar on “Let’s Payback, Industry-Academia Linkages” at its main campus here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, UOE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that prevailing concepts of education and training had changed immensely in modern times. “Today the universities can be the best tool for the industrial, social and economic development for any country,” he said and added strong links between the industrial and educational sectors were an important means of tackling economic challenges.

He said it was the responsibility of the universities to take a step forward and establish links with industry while the industries and the government should also support the universities to promote the culture of research and development. Meanwhile, UOE’s Directorate of Student Counseling Centre organised an awareness session on Fulbright Scholarship and other exchange programmes offered by the US Consulate General, Lahore.

US Consulate General, Lahore Education Advisor Public Diplomacy Section Ms Sumayya Tariq and Cultural Affairs Assistant Exchange Ms Attiya Batool provided full guidance to the participants and students regarding Fulbright Scholarship and other Exchange Programmes in the awareness session. Dr Ahsan Bashir, Director Student Counseling Centre and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Workshop on ‘Journalists’ Safety’ begins in FCCU: A four-day workshop on “Journalists’ Safety during Conflicts and Working on Sensitive Issues” commenced under the auspices of FC College Mass Communication Department here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Dean of Humanities and Prof of Mass Communication at FCCU Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, War Correspondent and Researcher Dr Abeer Saady and journalist Umer Farooq will deliver training lectures during workshop. In his keynote speech Dr Altaf stated, “On-ground training is different from classroom. Thus, this training is crucial for conflict journalists to understand and follow through with the SOPs while reporting from war zones.”

Dr Abeer Saady conducted the training sessions on first day where she discussed a holistic approach on safety and security of journalists. Digital security of journalists was discussed and participants were warned about how online harassment and threats are rampant and can be used against them if they are doing a scoop which might not be taken lightly by some parties. “They should manage their social media accounts and only reveal their scoops once their safety as a journalist is ensured and their story is published”.

Dr Abeer further stated that safety comes first; good shots or scoops are not worthy at the cost of your life. She also shared some ways to secure social media platforms.