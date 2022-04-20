Hot, dry weather to prevail

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper/western parts of the country and likely to persist till tomorrow (Thursday). They predicted that partly cloudy weather was expected in most upper areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in north Balochistan, upper/central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while dust raising/gusty winds were likely in upper Sindh. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Drosh, Chitral, Mirkhani, Kakul, Dir, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar, Peshawar, Balakot, Kalat, Zhob, Khuzdar, Okara, Murree and Rawalakot. Tuesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 40.5°C and minimum was 26°C.