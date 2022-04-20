Azma greets new federal cabinet

LAHORE:PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has congratulated the new federal cabinet. In her statement issued here on Tuesday, she said all members of Shehbaz's cabinet were experienced and hardworking in their respective fields. “The PTI has taken revenge from the country and the nation along with the opposition for four years,” she stated.

It was their first and last turn, which has cost the country and the nation dearly, Azma said adding now in the next election, Imran Khan will not be able to enter the parliament due to his previous entry in the assembly through falsification. Azma Bukhari further said that the nation has witnessed the change and the tsunami. Now Imran Khan and his followers will have to stay outside the parliament to witness the new change. “Imran Khan believed that there could be no better Prime Minister in the country than him. This is his biggest misunderstanding,” she maintained.

When he met Donald Trump and returned to Pakistan, he said that he had won the second World Cup and just after one year he was accusing America for conspiring against him, she added. Azma said PMLN didn’t believe in politics of revenge but the law would take its course. She said those who looted the country’s wealth they would have to face the law.