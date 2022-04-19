Farogh Naseem. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: Former Law Minister Farogh Naseem strongly rejected former prime minister Imran Khan's claim that the law ministry had sent the reference against SC Justice Qazi Faez Isa, saying the reference against the SC judge was in fact moved on the "explicit instructions and insistence" of former PM Imran Khan.

Farogh Naseem stated this in his written response to the host of Geo News Aaj Shahzeb Khazada Key Saath on Monday.

In a press talk on Monday, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again termed filing the reference against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa a "mistake", saying the law ministry prepared the reference.

Farogh Naseem said he had no personal grudge against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the reference against him was moved on the explicit instructions and insistence of Imran Khan. The former law minister said such summaries are very sensitive, "which cannot be moved or processed unless and until they are cleared in advance by the prime minister and the president."

Against this backdrop, Naseem said, "in this case the PM was insistent on moving the summary/reference against the SC judge in view of the material that became available to him "from the Assets Recovery Unit, which was set up by the PM and worked directly under him."



Naseem also clarified he had "never borne any personal grudge against Justice Isa. He also rejected the impression being perpetuated by the PTI against the judiciary, saying"our judiciary is not against Mr. Imran Khan.

Farogh Naseem also underlined," there were rough rides in my three stints as the Law Minister," and he chose restraint but he could dispel any misgivings and correct the record with vehemence and precision.

Fawad Chaudhary, the former information minister, contradicted Naseem in his tweet, saying as the law minister, he should take responsibility for the act. On his twitter handle, Fawad came down hard on Farogh Naseem's defence.

Fawad said he (Fawad) had in fact resisted sending the reference in the cabinet meeting, and had said it is not government's job to do. He claimed having said that if there is evidence against the allegations, the bar associations should file the reference. However, Farogh Naseem insisted during the cabinet meeting pressed hard to send the reference, Fawad alleged in his tweet.