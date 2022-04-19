Accords with donor agencies be presentedin Parliament: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani has asked the new government to present the details of IMF agreement inked by PTI government before the parliament and also take both houses into confidence prior striking any deal with international financial institutions.

In a statement issued on Monday, he stated that the coalition government needed to take the parliament into confidence on its negotiations with the IMF and should place in the parliament any such agreement before it was agreed upon.

The PPP leader said the coalition government has assumed the power at the time when the political polarisation in the country has been so deep and threatening to the federation, adding, “It needs to build a consensus between the various economic stakeholders, unlike in the past.”

Rabbani said that the government also needed to divulge the parliament the agreements made with international financial institutions. “The previous government acceded to the IMF’s harsh conditions and the hegemony of multinational corporations,” said the Senator.