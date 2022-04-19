Two cops martyred in Bannu and Bajaur

BANNU/KHAR: Two more cops were martyred in separate attacks in Bannu and Bajaur districts on Monday, local and official sources said.

Iftikhar, who was deployed at the investigation wing of Bannu police in Mandan Police Station, was attacked by unknown motorcyclists near the Mandan Park. He was targeted when he was returning home in the Kaki village after performing duty.

The cop sustained multiple bullet injuries and embraced martyrdom. Unidentified assailants had also martyred Shah Zaib, the cop and brother of slain Iftikhar, some time ago. The Police Department later recruited Iftikhar in the place of Shah Zaib under the Shuhada Package to compensate the affected family.

Funeral prayer for the deceased was offered at the Bannu Police Lines with state honours. Later, the body was sent to his native Kaki village for burial. Meanwhile, a cop of Bajaur Police, Nazir Zada, embraced martyrdom after battling for life for a day at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar.

Unidentified terrorists had attacked Nazir Zada in Khar tehsil with automatic weapons on Sunday evening. Funeral prayer for the deceased was offered at the Police Lines in Khar with state honours.