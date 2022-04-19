NRA chairman for raising voice against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority (NRA) Prof Dr Anis Ahmad has approached the Foreign Secretary with the request to issue a strongly worded protest to the diplomatic missions of the Netherlands, Sweden and the EU against the anti-Islam statement of Dutch Islamophobe Geert Wilders and the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a letter, written on April 18 and addressed to the foreign secretary, Dr Anis reminded the Foreign Office that the authority was set up for the purpose of combating the global menace of Islamophobia that, unfortunately, is spreading with the concurrent rise of populist far-right politics in the west.

“Pakistan in general and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in particular have been at the forefront of fighting this menace. Indeed, it was because of Pakistan’s efforts that the UNGA recently passed a landmark resolution to declare March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The matter also concerns CCPR of which Pakistan is a signatory and in which regard the MoFA has again rendered great service. Turkey and Iraq have already issued protests with respect to the current provocations.”

Dr Anis added, it would be in the fitness of things that Pakistan- through the Foreign Ministry, issues a strongly worded protest to the diplomatic missions of Netherlands, Sweden and EU as well as highlighting the matter in the regular press briefing.

The Chairman NRA also requested the Foreign Secretary that the authority and the MoFA should work closely together on this issue. He suggested that the foreign ministry should assign its focal person with the task of coordinating with the DG NRA Syed Akif to develop a joint strategy for the future.