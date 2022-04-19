PMLN to end energy crisis soon: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader Miftah Ismail on Monday said his government was fully capable of resolving the energy crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Replying to a statement of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar, Miftah Ismail said people would see a clear difference between the performance of his party and that of the previous government. “No doubt, we are facing serious economic challenges but the PMLN is determined to reviving the economy,” he added.

He said it was the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) government that had installed modern and inexpensive power plants, generated electricity from low-cost coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and overcome loadshedding. “During the last tenure of the PMLN, electricity lines were laid down to improve the power transmission and distribution system. The project was aimed at reducing losses in the distribution and transmission of the power sector, which was unfortunately shut down by the PTI government”, he claimed.

He regretted that the “incompetent” PTI government had halted all energy projects that eventually caused losses to the power sector. He said the PMLN government would now again start working on the improvement of the electricity supply and distribution system.

Miftah said PTI leaders always had lied to the nation that several power plants were operational in the country, adding that if the country had sufficient plants then why there were power shortages and the country plunged into darkness.

He said the PTI should explain about the installation of new 8,000MW power plants and energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during its tenure. “The truth of the matter is that Pakistan was an energy deficient country and that was what had prompted the last PTI government to consider installing more plants in the country, but failed,” he added.

CPEC Authority Chairman Khalid Mansoor had admitted it on television, he said, and added, now it is for us to decide who is right and who is wrong.

The PML-N leader asked those opposing the import of fuel to tell as to how much gas, oil, furnace oil and LNG the country produced. “When we are short of a commodity, obviously we will have to import it,” he emphasized.

The former finance minister claimed that when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister, the country was self-sufficient in wheat and sugar. “But due to “corruption” of the PTI government, Pakistan is now importing the commodities,” he alleged. He also hit out at the PTI for objecting to the rent paid to power plants. “Nobody gives you anything free in this world,” he commented.