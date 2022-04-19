Ministry, varsities join hands to promote STEAM learning

Islamabad: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, today has signed a letter of understanding with the countrywide universities recognised by the Higher Education Commission to promote modern education in schools as part of its STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Learning Project.

According to the ministry, the project is to improve learning outcomes of students enrolled in government schools across the country with a focus on potential collaboration models between schools and partners in the form of universities, industry, start-ups, NGOs and communities to impact the mathematics and science learning experience. Over 100,000 school students and 5,000 government and private school teachers will directly benefit from this partnership programme within a year. The programme will cover more students and teachers countrywide by 2025.

Federal Education Secretary Naheed Durrani said the project would develop cognitive and critical thinking abilities among students through targeted sessions and activities. "This STEAM learning programme will not only inspire school students, teachers and leaders but also help develop confidence and communication skills among university students who help develop and deploy activities," she said.