Powers given to PA dy speaker ended on April 16: Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said as soon as the April 16 session of the Punjab Assembly ended, all powers of the PA deputy speaker, assigned to him by court, also came to an end.

He said the deputy speaker exceeded his authority and all PA officers suspended by him have been reinstated. He said that according to court orders, the deputy speaker had the authority only for the election of chief minister as far as administrative matters are concerned. He was not assigned any disciplinary powers, therefore, his orders for the suspension of the PA officers have no legal status.