Shehbaz adopted weak stance on Kashmir in letter to Modi: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior vice-president Chaudry Fawad Hussain has said they reject Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s letter to Indian Premier Narenda Modi for adopting a weak position on Kashmir.
Fawad tweeted, “The “imported government” would not be allowed to make a deal on Kashmir and that until the old status of Kashmir was not restored, even talk of holding dialogue with India would tantamount to betraying Kashmiris and the entire nation is united o Kashmir.”
Reacting to an observation by the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Fawad tweeted, “Imran Khan was not criticising the institutions but asking a question, and was asking before not 15,000 but hundreds of thousands of people.” On the incident of insulting SC judges during a London protest by PTI supporters, Fawad strongly condemned the mode of protest. “Judgments be respected. Yes, judgments are open to criticism.
This is fundamental to any civilised society. Nowhere in the world courts decide political questions and policy, courts in Pak must learn to stay away from politics, midnight courts will not get respect anyways. Need to rethink,” he contended.
In a separate message on his Twitter account, he wrote, “PTM supporters are now ardent supporters of the “Crime Minister” and the present setup. They are abusing the Pak Army but supporting the “imported government”. This confirms the conspiracy to topple Imran Khan’s govt”.
