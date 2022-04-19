Gifts belong to state, says Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly criticised former prime minister Imran Khan on Toshakhana issue, saying nobody could claim state gifts on their own.

In her Twitter message, Maryam Nawaz said that only state authorities could decide on the state gifts [from Toshakhana] but not by any individual. She added that he [Imran Khan] should open his eyes now as his ‘fake government and [political] future’ are concluded.

Meanwhile, PMLN Punjab Assembly members Hina Pervaiz Butt, Sadia Taimour and Sumira Komal, in their joint statement, said that the victory of Hamza Shehbaz was the victory of people of Punjab.

They said Imran Khan and Pervez Elahi will be seen by the nation on the streets for the next one and half years while Hamza Shahbaz who faced jail and fake cases has become CM Punjab today.

During the rule of PMLN, the journey of development will start again from where it came to a halt, they said, adding the mission of PMLN leadership was to make Pakistan an economic power. They said Imran Khan was trying to create instability in the country which was very dangerous.Punjab Assembly member Hina Pervez Butt said that PTI and Imran Khan has now become a thing of the past. In three and a half years, not a single project of public welfare has been completed. Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport Orange Bus project just in three days and also provided buses.

“Imran Khan has been less focused on giving relief to the people and more focused on making speeches,” she said and maintained that Imran Khan was trying to create hatred in the nation against the institutions but he forgot that the government and the nation stood with their institutions.