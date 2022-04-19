Plaintiffs get jobs on Ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, applicants belonging to different districts of the province have been provided regular government jobs under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of

Service) 1974.

While giving details in a statement issued here on Monday, the spokesman for the Office of Ombudsman Punjab said that junior clerk jobs in grade-11 was provided to Abu Bakar Amjad and Mubeen Fatima of Narowal, Muhammad Mohsin Zafar and Yasir Ali of Vehari, Amna Rafique of Toba Tek Singh, Usama Waqas of Faisalabad and Ahsan Javed of Okara in different provincial departments on the orders of ombudsman office against their applications submitted for the purpose.

As a result of action taken by the ombudsman office on separate applications, Mary Emanuel Masih of Lahore, Muhammad Sohaib Asghar of Sahiwal, Waqar Ahmed of Vehari, and Tabinda Mehtab of Mianwali have also been given lab attendant jobs in government bodies, the spokesman added and continued that Muhammad Abid of Faisalabad and Munawar Ahmed of Vehari had been recruited as baildar while Muhammad Imran of Muzaffargarh was provided tube-well driver job in irrigation department after the involvement of ombudsman office.

The spokesman further stated that Muhammad Sikandar of Sheikhupura had been recruited as a driver while Muhammad Washal, Muhammad Shahnawaz and Muhammad Aslam of

Faisalabad, Rashid Jamil and Muhammad Asif of Vehari, Asiya Siddique of TT Singh, Fazeelat Batool of Jhang and Abrar Latif of Sialkot had been hired as naib qasid in provincial departments after the intervention of ombudsman office on their applications.

Meanwhile, Adeel Ahmed of Faisalabad has been provided a chowkidar job under the 20 percent quota reserved for heirs of government employees on the orders of the ombudsman, the spokesman concluded.