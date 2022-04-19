LWMC launches cleanliness drive in Ramazan Bazaars

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has made special cleanliness and awareness arrangements in 32 Ramazan Bazaars established in the provincial capital.

LWMC spokesperson on Monday said LWMC is providing an environment-friendly and sustainable waste management system through its extensive operations and community mobilisation programme to the citizens. “The company believed in imparting awareness among the masses and taking them along in all possible means”.

In these Ramazan Bazaars, 64 social mobilisers have been deputed in two shifts to engage and mobilise community on importance of cleanliness. The objective behind conducting these awareness drives is to mobilise the community to play their role in making the city clean and litter-free as the goal of Clean Lahore cannot be achieved without the cooperation of citizens.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider stated that providing cleanliness is our top most priority and LWMC has taken all possible measures to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements in the Ramazan Bazaars. 213 sanitary workers, 124 moveable bins along with 98 containers have been placed to cater the waste of the Ramazan Bazaars. She added that the complaints of citizens are being addressed on priority. Citizens are also requested to play their civic role in maintaining cleanliness in the city by always disposing off their waste in the bins. In case of any complaint, citizen can dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use Clean Lahore mobile application.