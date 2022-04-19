Israeli coalition faces split over al-Quds violence

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is working to hold his fractious coalition together after a split on the right and an Arab-Israeli party’s threat to quit over violence in al-Quds.
Right-winger Bennett, a key figure in Israel’s settlement movement, last year ended 12 continuous years of rule by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier. To do so, the former tech tycoon brought together an unlikely grouping united by little other than their opposition to Netanyahu. They included leftists and centrists, religious and hard-line Jewish nationalist parties -- and, for the first time in Israel’s history, a party drawn from the country’s Arab-Israeli minority.
SYDNEY: United Nations human rights experts have asked the Australian government to repatriate 46 of its citizens from...
ISTANBUL: Turkey on Monday said it has launched a new air and ground offensive against outlawed Kurdish militants in...
YANGON: Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has called for unity among her people, according to a source familiar...
WASHINGTON: Top US diplomats will head to the Solomon Islands and other Pacific island nations this week, the White...
SEOUL: North Korea must return to a "diplomatic path", the top US envoy for the country said on Monday, following...
STOCKHOLM: Sweden has arrested 26 people after weekend clashes between police and protesters rallying against plans by...
Comments