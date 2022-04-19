Israeli coalition faces split over al-Quds violence

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is working to hold his fractious coalition together after a split on the right and an Arab-Israeli party’s threat to quit over violence in al-Quds.

Right-winger Bennett, a key figure in Israel’s settlement movement, last year ended 12 continuous years of rule by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier. To do so, the former tech tycoon brought together an unlikely grouping united by little other than their opposition to Netanyahu. They included leftists and centrists, religious and hard-line Jewish nationalist parties -- and, for the first time in Israel’s history, a party drawn from the country’s Arab-Israeli minority.