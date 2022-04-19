UN experts ask Australia to repatriate citizens from Syria

SYDNEY: United Nations human rights experts have asked the Australian government to repatriate 46 of its citizens from detention camps in Syria, raising "deepest disquiet" that women and children are living in squalor.
In a joint letter made public on Sunday, 10 UN special rapporteurs said bringing this group -- which includes 30 children, some as young as two years old -- home to Australia was "the only legal and humane response".
The UN experts described the situation in the Al-Hol and Roj camps as "uncertain and sordid" for Australian citizens, who they understood were being held over alleged past association with the Islamic State group.
