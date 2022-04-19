Jordan summons Israeli envoy

AMMAN: Jordan on Monday summoned the Israeli charge d’affaires to object to "provocative Israeli violations" at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in al-Quds, the foreign ministry said.

Violence at and near the Al-Aqsa compound has since early on Friday wounded more than 170 people, mostly Palestinians, almost a year after similar tensions sparked an 11-day conflict between Israel and militant groups in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Jordan serves as custodian of holy places in east al-Quds, which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognised by most of the international community.