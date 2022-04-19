10,000 soldiers in South Africa flood relief effort

DURBAN, South Africa: A week after deadly storms started lashing South Africa’s east coast, the army said on Monday 10,000 troops were on the ground to help restore key services and aid the search for 63 people who remain missing.

The death toll stands at 443, but with each passing day, hopes diminish of finding more survivors. "The tragedy currently unfolding in our province is one of the worst natural disasters in the recorded history of our country," KwaZulu-Natal provincial government said. Funerals were being held across the city of Durban, which bore the brunt of the storms, as grim tales of the catastrophe continued to emerge.