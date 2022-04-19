Israel says it intercepted rocket fired from Gaza

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A rocket was fired into Israel on Monday from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza and was shot down by anti-rocket defences, the Israeli army said.

"Sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip. One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense System," the military said in a statement. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The incident, the first of its kind since January, comes after a weekend of violence in and around Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound that wounded over 170 people, mostly Palestinian demonstrators.