Ukraine says five missile strikes hit Lviv; bodies line streets of Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine: Authorities reported multiple explosions in western and southern Ukraine on Monday, including in the western city of Lviv which has so far been spared much of the fighting since Russia invaded the country.Authorities in Lviv said a series of "powerful" Russian missiles on military infrastructure hit the city and left several people dead and ignited blazes.

A Lviv resident told AFP they could see thick clouds of grey smoke in the sky above residential buildings and air raid sirens sounded throughout the city during and after the strikes. “At the moment, we are able to confirm that seven are dead and 11 injured. A child was among the victims,” the Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said on social media.

"Three victims are in critical condition," he added. He said that four Russian missiles had targeted Ukrainian military infrastructure and that a car tyre centre had also been struck.

“Fires were set off as a result of the strikes. They are still being put out. The facilities were severely damaged,” Kozytsky said. Twenty-one-year-old Lviv resident Andrei said he was sleeping when the sirens began wailing at around 8am (2pm Singapore time).

“I slept through the first three strikes, but then when the last one hit, it was like my windows were about to break, and the furniture moved,” he told AFP. The strikes in Lviv come as Russian forces have over recent days been intensifying strikes on the capital Kyiv further east, targeting several facilities that produce military hardware.

“Five powerful missile strikes at once on the civilian infrastructure of the old European city of Lviv,” Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on Twitter earlier. “The Russians continue barbarically attacking Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their ‘right’ to kill Ukrainians,” he added.

Lviv, near Ukraine’s border with Poland, so far been spared being embroiled in the worst of the fighting sparked by Russia’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbour nearly two months ago. The city instead has become of refuge for people displaced from the war-scarred east and at the start of the fighting hosted several Western embassies transferred from Kyiv.

Lviv in late March was hit by a series of Russian strikes that targeted a fuel depot and injured five people. On March 18, bombardments hit an aircraft repair factory near Lviv’s airport. No injuries were reported.

Russian cruise missiles on March 13 targeted a major military base about 40-km north-west of Lviv, killing at least 35 people and injuring 134. In the Ukrainian capital, a journalist heard a series of blasts on the left bank of the Dnipro river. Local authorities were yet to provide any official information on their cause.

After failing to overcome Ukrainian resistance in the north, the Russian military has refocused its ground offensive on the Donbass region, while launching long-distance strikes at targets elsewhere, including the capital, Kyiv. On Monday, Russia said it launched mass strikes overnight on the Ukrainian military and associated military targets, using its air force, missile forces, artillery and air defence systems to hit hundreds of targets.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that air-launched missiles had destroyed 16 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including five command posts, a fuel depot and three ammunition warehouses, as well as Ukrainian armour and forces.

It said those strikes took place in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv, and that the Russian air force had launched strikes against 108 areas where it said Ukrainian forces and armour were concentrated.

In other areas, the defence ministry spoke of destroying 12 Ukrainian strike drones and tanks and of using Iskander missiles to destroy four arms and equipment depots in the Luhansk, Vinnytsia and Donetsk regions.

The defence ministry said Russian artillery had also struck 315 Ukrainian military targets overnight and that air defence systems had been used to bring down three Ukrainian army helicopters, two MiG-29 fighters and one SU-25 plane.

According to Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne, two people were wounded in attacks in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk. Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in shelling in the past four days in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "This is nothing but deliberate terror: mortars, artillery against ordinary residential quarters, against ordinary civilians," he said late on Sunday.