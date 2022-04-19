Teachers, employees of protest over salary issue

SUKKUR: The teachers and employees of the Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology on Monday have observed a token hunger strike against the non-payment of their salaries for the past five months.
The teachers and employees had taken out a protest rally and observed a token hunger strike against non-payment of their five months salaries. The participants said they had been protesting against the non-payment of their salaries for the past two months but the college administration had refused to take any action against their due demand in plea of shortage of funds. They also demanded the authorities to regularise them from the date of joining. They said for the past eight years, they had been performing their duties, accusing the principal and project director for not taking their issue seriously.
