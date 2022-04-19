Bilquis Edhi’s humanitarian services lauded

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said that Bilquis Edhi had also got nursing education which proved to be an additional qualification for her success. She not only worked to make this world a better place but also inspired others to take up the cause of serving humanity. Her unprecedented services to humanity will be remembered forever.

Principal PGMI/LGH visited Edhi Ambulance Centre at Lahore General Hospital and expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the staff present there on the sad demise of Bilquis Edhi. MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, administrative doctors and nursing staff were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said that Bilquis Bano Edhi, wife of Abdul Sattar Edhi, was a professional nurse and one of the most active philanthropists in Pakistan. She was known all over the world for her praiseworthy services towards suffering humanity as she has spent decades with her husband and set a new precedent around the globe to work selflessly for a great cause.

He said that Abdul Sattar Edhi and his wife Bilquis Edhi had a unique position in the world regarding selfless humanitarian services, which will be remembered for a long time. He mentioned that Edhi had also credit for massive ambulance service in Pakistan, which served a lot to the needy ones. He added that both husband and wife also worked a lot for upbringing of destitute children and helped them generously.

He said that this couple had played a major role in the marriages of thousands of girls. Burial of innumerable unclaimed bodies was also the responsibility of Edhi Foundation, he added. He said that Abdul Sattar Edhi and his volunteers were among the first ever to reach out for relief work in case of terrorism and accidents anywhere in the country.