Tuesday April 19, 2022
Peshawar

Three killed in road accidents

By Our Correpondent
April 19, 2022

SUKKUR: Three people were killed in two different road accidents in Khairpur and Sakrand on Sunday. A speeding truck hit a motorcycle killing Ehsan Lashari and Sabir Lashar at Moosani Bus Stop near National Highway in Khairpur. The driver escaped. In another incident of similar nature, a trailer truck hit a motorcycle on National Highway in Sakrand, in which Amir Pathan, was killed.

