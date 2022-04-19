Three killed in road accidents

SUKKUR: Three people were killed in two different road accidents in Khairpur and Sakrand on Sunday. A speeding truck hit a motorcycle killing Ehsan Lashari and Sabir Lashar at Moosani Bus Stop near National Highway in Khairpur. The driver escaped. In another incident of similar nature, a trailer truck hit a motorcycle on National Highway in Sakrand, in which Amir Pathan, was killed.