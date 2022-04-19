Omar Ayub, Ahsan spar over Imran’s plane

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Ayub Khan said on Sunday that threatening the corporate sector is a reflection of police station mentality. Imran Khan used a company’s aircraft, Ahsan Iqbal became angry and said, “This is unprofessional attitude.”

The PTI leader said this in response to a tweet by PMLN Central Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal who criticised PTI Chairman and former PM for using chartered flights to Karachi and called it unprofessional attitude of the company.

Omar Ayub said, “It is up to a company to decide whether to lease its assets (aircraft) for revenue, not you.” He said that there was fear and panic in this imported government. Ayub also asked Iqbal, “By the way, why are your allies –PPP-not ready to join the cabinet.