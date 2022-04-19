Seven arrested in anti-encroachment campaign

ABBOTTABAD: District administration here on Monday arrested seven persons and also removed various structures during an operation against encroachments in Havelian Bazaar.

The anti-encroachment drive was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Akasha Kiran, Additional Assistant Commissioner-2 Ali Sher and Tehsil Municipal Officer Sajjad Haider.

Around 20 illegal cabins along the road and 40 handcarts were removed while encroachments were removed from a 3km area in Havelian city. The district administration said it would shift all handcarts to Havelian Sasta Bazaar, which would help in solving problems of traffic and cleanliness.