Seven arrested in anti-encroachment campaign

ABBOTTABAD: District administration here on Monday arrested seven persons and also removed various structures during an operation against encroachments in Havelian Bazaar.
The anti-encroachment drive was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Akasha Kiran, Additional Assistant Commissioner-2 Ali Sher and Tehsil Municipal Officer Sajjad Haider.
Around 20 illegal cabins along the road and 40 handcarts were removed while encroachments were removed from a 3km area in Havelian city. The district administration said it would shift all handcarts to Havelian Sasta Bazaar, which would help in solving problems of traffic and cleanliness.
SUKKUR: The teachers and employees of the Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology on Monday have...
KARACHI: Taking into consideration unpredictable extreme weather events, especially severe heatwaves, the Provincial...
LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said that...
KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani has said the simultaneous recruitment of 50,000...
LAHORE: Cigarette companies are continuously promoting cigarettes through advertising and gift schemes in violation of...
Landmines are explosive devices concealed under the ground and designed to blow when triggered by pressure. Targets...
Comments