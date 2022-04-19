Ex-minister rules out quitting PTI

PESHAWAR: A former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan has said he has neither quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nor joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“The report published in a local daily is absolutely false and fabricated. I have neither quit PTI nor joined PPP or any other political party,” Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan explained his position in a statement.

He said he had differences with some individuals in the PTI that made him and his people suffer in the under-developed Lakki Marwat district but he had left it to Allah Almighty.Dr Hisham Inamullah was elected from his native Lakki Marwat district on the PTI ticket and was named a health minister when the provincial government was installed in the province in 2018.

He was doing well when the government launched health reforms in the province and faced tough resistance from health workers.Dr Hisham Inamullah was subjected to physical attacks by some of the doctors as he was backing Dr Nausherwan Burki, the architect of health reforms.

He was close to then prime minister Imran Khan at that time and but some of Imran Khan’s old party workers didn’t like it.They allegedly started hatching conspiracies against him as he was a leading PTI figure then.

He was first asked to surrender health ministry and then expelled from the cabinet.One senior PTI leader, who later held an important position, had allegedly demanded an expensive gun from Dr Hisham Khan which he purchased and delivered to him.The PTI leader had not paid its price to Dr Hisham Khan but later told Imran Khan that Dr Hisham had offered him a gun as a bribe.