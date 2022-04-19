Sherpao says Imran inciting youth to violence

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday said that ousted prime minister Imran Khan was inciting the youth to violence. He was speaking at a meeting of the party’s central and provincial office-bearers.The meeting discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, said a press release.

Ahmad Nawaz Khan Jadoon, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Samiullah, Jalil Bazai, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, Dr Faiza Rasheed, Dr Farooq Afzal, Fayyaz Ali Shah, Hashim Raza Advocate, former senator Mohammad Ghufran, Asad Afridi Advocate, Tariq Ahmad Khan and Jamil Marghuz attended the meeting.

Aftab Sherpao said though Imran Khan tried to trigger a constitutional crisis, it happened for the first time in the country’s history that a prime minister was removed through the no-confidence motion. He believed that after being ousted, Imran Khan was inciting the youth to violence. This trend is very dangerous as it is threatening the stability of the country, he added.

The QWP leader said the new government was yet to consolidate its position so holding the next election would take time. He said a level playing field should be provided to all the political actors so that they could participate in the next polls actively. Aftab Sherpao also underlined the need for introducing electoral reforms, adding that input from all the political parties should be sought.

Criticizing Imran Khan for allegedly attacking the state institutions, he said the people had rejected his stance that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was dislodged under a foreign conspiracy.

The QWP chief said Imran Khan’s narrative was based on assumptions. He added Imran Khan was playing with the sentiments of the people by promoting the anti-US narrative. “Imran Khan’s government failed to deliver so he is now trying to divert the attention of the people,” he said, adding that the PT chief was using the so-called anti-US narrative to deceive the people so that they could not question his government’s performance.

Aftab Sherpao said the PTI leader was trying to push the country towards anarchy. He said he was using a ‘fake letter’ to build his so-called narrative. The QWP leader alleged that the former prime minister was bent on undermining state institutions.

He said the elements, who were supporting Imran Khan, were not in the favour of the country. He said the PTI’s foreign funding case should be decided at the earliest. The QWP chief said even Transparency International had belied Imran Khan’s claims about fighting corruption. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan should play its due role to ensure the holding of a free, fair and transparent election.

Aftab Sherpao said his party was not in favour of using electronic voting machines. The QWP chief said President Arif Alvi’s alleged directives to Punjab Governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to continue working in his position showed that he (Arif Alvi) was acting as a PTI worker.

“President Arif Alvi holds a constitutional office, therefore, he should not act as a worker of the PTI,” he maintained. Aftab Sherpao also expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Afghanistan and said Pakistan should come up with a clear policy about the neighbouring country, adding Afghanistan’s sovereignty should be respected.