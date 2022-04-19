Efforts urged to address problems hampering Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday called for taking steps to address the problems hampering trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Also, the Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah agreed to constitute the Pak-Afghan Trade Facilitation Committee, remove obstacles to visa issuance and resolve the problems hampering bilateral trade.

This agreement was reached during a meeting of Afghan consul general with Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi. A press release said, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, who is former Senior Vice-President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), called on the Afghan diplomat and informed him about problems being faced by businessmen, exporters and dealers of Afghan Transit Trade.

Commercial Attaché, Waheedullah Himat, Deputy Attaché, Hameedullah Fazil, Transport Attaché, Ismail Shinwari and other officials were present there. Ziaul Haq Sarhadi discussed the problems being faced by businessmen and made some suggestions for their solutions, the statement added.

He called for joint efforts from both sides to resolve the issues including lack of dollars in Afghan banks, documentation problems and other hurdles being faced by the trader community of both the countries. Ziaul Haq mentioned some problems in Transit Trade Agreement. He said 90 per cent of work has been done on the agreement.

Ziaul Haq suggested involving stakeholders from both the countries for giving their input for making the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement operational.

He said measures were taken to benefit businessmen from both countries. There is an economic crisis in Afghanistan where banks are short of dollars as a result of which businessmen could not get a Letter of Credit (LC) and other documents, he added.

He opined that if the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) continued the facility of` E` form for Exporters and `I` Form for Importers which it provided till December 13, 2021, or allow barter trade till the time of economic crisis in Afghanistan is over that would help resolve problems of the business community. Ziaul Haq appreciated efforts made by the Afghan consul general for the promotion of bilateral trade.