CM says shelterhomes to remain operational

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday Panagahs or shelterhomes were a pro-poor initiative and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would continue to run these facilities through own resources. He said this while chairing a meeting held here on Monday to review the latest situation of the shelterhomes, said a handout.

Minister for Social Welfare Anwar Zeb, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, secretary Social welfare, Pakistan Baitul Mal director and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister said the provincial government would provide resources on a priority basis for shelterhomes, adding that the government intended to run these shelterhomes on a permanent basis.

He directed the officials concerned to make necessary amendments to the relevant laws for the purpose. Mahmood Khan also directed them to submit proposals to re-functionalize the programme “Koi Bhoka Na Soye” in the province.

Earlier, briefing the participants about the latest situation of shelterhomes, it was informed that at present, a total of 10 shelterhomes were functional in the province from KP government resources. These are located in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Bannu, Swabi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Daraban Kala, Swat and Kohat.

These have a total capacity of night stay for 500 individuals. During the last three months over 45,000 individuals have benefitted from these facilities.The meeting participants were told that a project had also been approved to run the shelterhomes in a more effective manner.

Besides, eight Ehsas Panagahs were functional in the province under a joint venture of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and the KP government. It was added that over 6,00,000 destitute people had benefitted from these Ehsas Panagahs so far.