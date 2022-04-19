Bank Alfalah partners With Paymob

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has partnered with Paymob to activate and support merchant acquisition and integration services across the country, it said on Monday.

The partnership aims to empower over 100,000 merchants and launch new innovative services in e-commerce acceptance for online merchants.

The collaboration records Paymob’s first collaboration outside its Egyptian home market and comes as part of its expansion strategy in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) region.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Atif Bajwa, president and CEO of Bank Alfalah, said the collaboration would aim to serve thousands of merchants and its ‘tap-on-phone’ service would allow them to reach remotely located merchants in the country.

Alain El-Hajj, COO of Paymob, said they were honored to partner with the bank to provide digital payment services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan.