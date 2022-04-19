SECP holds awareness session

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday conducted an online session to educate intermediaries on recent amendments made in associations with Charitable and Not for Profit Objects Regulations, 2018.

According to SECP, the regulations primarily regulate not-for-profit companies in the country, and the latest amendments are likely to further simplify licensing requirements for such companies, and also improve ease of doing business.

The attendees were also informed of obligations applicable on promoters and intermediaries seeking license under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017. The interactive session was followed by a Q&A session.

The session was attended through online streaming via zoom platform. The participants appreciated the regulator’s efforts for public engagement.