Textile exports surge 25pc to $14.2bn in 9MFY22

KARACHI: Pakistan’s textile exports surged 25 percent to record high of $14.2 billion in the first nine months of the current financial year triggered by the rise in exports of the value-added segments, official data showed on Monday.

The country’s textile exports were $11.335 billion in the same months of the previous fiscal year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed. In rupee terms, the same clocked in at Rs2.5 trillion, up 33 percent YoY.

In March of this fiscal year, the export of textile goods increased to $1.6 billion, growing almost twenty percent against $1.3 percent in the same month of last year. During the first nine months of the current financial year, the jump was triggered by increase in value-added textile exports.

In the value-added sector, knitwear segment contributed the most as it increased by 34 percent YoY to $3.7 billion followed by ready-made garments up 26 percent YoY to $2.9 billion, and bedwear up 19 percent YoY to $2.5 billion, respectively.

On MoM basis, Pakistan’s textile exports witnessed slight drop of 3 percent after recording 8 percent MoM increase last month due to major downfall in basic textile exports (cotton yarn, cotton cloth, etc) led by significant decline in volumetric sales.

Also, cotton prices have remained flat at Rs20,000/mound on MoM basis during March 2022. Amongst value-added segments, bedwear and ready-made garment segments recorded decline of 1 percent and 3 percent, respectively, amid decline in volumetric sales. However, towel and knitwear segments recorded increase of 2 percent and 3 percent MoM, respectively.

Compared to last year, Pakistan’s textile exports were up 20 percent YoY (up 38 percent YoY in rupee terms) in March 2022 led by significant growth in value-added segments, largely in knitwear (up 35 percent YoY) and ready-made (up 34 percent YoY).

Interestingly, knitwear witnessed decline of 19 percent YoY in volumetric sales, but better pricing and 15 percent YoY rupee devaluation helped the segment be the largest growth contributor.

With respect to basic textile, exports climbed up 2 percent YoY to $309 million, where major contribution came from cotton cloth, up 14 percent YoY to $210 million. Topline Securities in its research note said textile exports would remain robust in ongoing FY22 fiscal year and were expected to clock in at $19 billion.