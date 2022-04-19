Rupee gives up gains

KARACHI: The rupee lost ground on Monday after posting 3.61 percent gains seven consecutive sessions, as importers rushed to buy dollars and concerns over weak economic fundamentals weighed on the sentiment, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 182.54 to the dollar, 0.54 percent or 99 paisas down from Friday’s close of 181.55. The domestic currency fell by one rupee against the greenback in the open market. It ended at 183 per dollar, compared with close of 182 in the previous session.

“The rupee has been under pressure since today on some import payments,” said a currency dealer. “The outlook seems bleak on the back of stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, widening of the trade deficit and depleting foreign exchange reserves,” he added.

The local unit had been under pressure since beginning of March amid submission of the no trust motion against the former PM Imran Khan by the opposition parties. The domestic currency ended to a record low of 188.18 to the dollar on April 7 after Khan dissolved the parliament and called fresh elections in a bid to block an opposition attempt to oust him.

This caused a political crisis in the country. The rupee started recovering on April 8, following a big 250 basis points hike in interest rates by the central bank and the change of government in the country.

“The local unit’s recovery was linked to political clarity but fundamentals still remain the same,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“The reserves are depleting, less than 2 months of import cover. Commodity prices, especially crude oil price, have been increasing again, while the IMF programme is also on hold,” he

added.

According to Rauf, the real effective exchange rate is also close to 100, which suggests that there is not much room for further appreciation.

However, there were reports that Pakistan would start talks with the IMF to resume a bailout package on April 18, he added.

The country’s external debt repayment position is not good due to fast erosion

in the forex reserves, which fell $2.6 percent to $17 billion in the week ended April 08. The reserves held by the State Bank decreased by $470 million to $10.8 billion. The reserves have declined from $27 billion in August 2021 to $17 billion.

The market still awaits positive news on the rollover of $2.4 billion debt from China. It is necessary for Pakistan to begin discussions with the IMF for completion of the seventh review of a $6 billion Extended fund Facility as the forex reserves are just enough to cover 1.6 months of imports.