Stocks settle flat after a flying start

KARACHI: Stocks ended flat on Monday after taking off from the word go amidst chatter that some lavish energy sector payouts were on cards this week, but an episode of profit-taking cut the rally short around eleventh-hour, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index edged down by 61.95 points or 0.13 percent to 46,539.59 points after rubbing shoulders with a high of 46,969.46 and playing footsie with a low of 46,428.95 points during the intraday trade.

Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, said equities got off to a positive start led by the oil & gas exploration sector amid a rally in world oil prices and market buzz that OGDC and PPL were expected to announce one-time heavy dividends.

However, profit-taking later pushed the market down, he said. Energy, fertilisers, and power stocks bolstered the index with OGDC, PPL, FFC, HUBC, and POL adding 261 points, cumulatively.

On the flip side, SYS, EPCL, LUCK, and UBL succumbed to profit-taking, losing 98 points together. KSE-30 Shares Index closed marginally higher with a gain of 36.52 points or 0.20 percent to 17,942.72 points.

Ready market volume shrank 110 million shares to 255.60 million from 365.78 million shares, while value improved to Rs9.644 billion from Rs9.130 billion. Turnover in the futures contracts plunged to 68.85 million shares from 97.52 million.

Market capital also grew slightly to Rs7.764 trillion from Rs7.757 trillion. Out of all the active stocks, 107 made it to the green zone, 199 ended red, while 30 were unchanged.

Analyst Neelam Naz at JS Research said the main index draggers were EPCL, ENGRO, UBL, HMB and LUCK. Naz said OGDC and PPL remained in limelight on rumours of a hefty dividend expectation. “Going forward, we recommend investors to wait for major dips for fresh buying positions,” she said

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize XD, which hopped by Rs100 to Rs11,450 per share, followed by Colgate Palm, which grew Rs27.77 to Rs2,250 per share. Major losses befell Sapphire Fiber as it dropped by Rs58.78 to Rs901 per share, followed by Gatron Industries, down by Rs32.49 to end at Rs462.50 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower on investor concerns over rupee instability. Uncertainty over terms of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) deal for resumption of EFF (Extended Fund Facilities) and circular debt crisis also weighed on trade, Mehanti said.

Darson Research in a note quoted sources as saying that Miftah Ismail, tipped as the new financial manager of the country, and the relevant secretary were scheduled to open formal dialogue with IMF mission chief in Washington on Monday (April 18, 2022) in a bid to revive the programme and discuss further steps to be made part of the upcoming federal budget 2022-23 in June.

Concerned over former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘relief package’, the IMF indicated prior to the smooth transition to the new government earlier this month that it has no plans to extend the EFF completion, the brokerage said.

G3 Technologies was volume leader with 21.23 million shares. The technology stocks lost 50 paisas to close at Rs11.70 per share. It was followed by Cnergyico PK with 17.78 million shares. The energy stocks also fell by 23 paisas to Rs6.49 per share.

WorldCall Telecom, Oil and Gas Development Company, Ghani Global Holding, Pakistan Refinery, Lotte Chemical, Maple Leaf, TPL Properties, and Telecard Limited were among major traded stocks.