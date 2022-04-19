 
close
Tuesday April 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Teenage boy dies from drowning

By Our Correspondent
April 19, 2022

A teenage boy drowned while bathing on the Hawkesbay beach on Monday. Nineteen-year-old Yashwa, son of Samuel, was retrieved unconscious from the sea and taken to the Civil Hospital, where he died.

Comments